Beth Dobbin: ‘It felt crazy to be part of my first international final’

Sprotbrough sprinter Beth Dobbin briefly took stock and then immediately vowed to improve her times after starring at her first major championships over the weekend.

The 24-year-old - daughter of former Doncaster Rovers midfielder Jim Dobbin - ran 22.93 to finish seventh in Saturday’s 200m final at the European Championships in Berlin.

Dobbin has risen to prominence this year after breaking the Scottish record, becoming British champion and winning bronze on her Great Britain debut at the World Cup.

“It felt so overwhelming, it feels crazy to be part of my first international final, my first major championships final,” she said afterwards.

“It’s all just been a huge learning curve, I feel quite emotional and I am so pleased.

“This year I’ve taken it in my stride but it’s now hitting me what I’ve achieved - so I now just want to go back into training.

“I’ve been persistently running 22.8s, 22.9s.

“Then next year I want to be getting consistent around the 22-mids then the 2-lies eventually.”

Dobbin ran 22.84 to finish second behind Olympic silver medalist Dafne Schippers in her semi-final to qualify sixth fastest.

Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith clocked the best time in the world this year at 21.89 seconds to defend her crown and add it to victories in the 100m and 4x100m relay finals.