Basketball: Danum Eagles keep pace with Division Four leaders

Danum Eagles moved level on points with Division Four leaders Newcastle Eagles U23s by beating a hardworking Tameside outfit.

The Doncaster club ran out 86-72 winners at Sir Thomas Wharton Academy.

Eagles led for the entire game but were not able to shake off the visitors until a burst in the fourth quarter saw them pull away to record a 14-point victory.

Paul Walsh had his best game of the season with 25 points.

Oliver Hyland was also back to his best and netted 26 points.

Head coach Bob Martin said: “This was a great team effort. Every single player contributed. Eagles are back.”

Eagles have won four out of five following their return to the National League.

They were forced to pull out of the league earlier this year for financial reasons.