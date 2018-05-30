Angling: Toll Bar Pond open after refurbishment

A popular angling spot is open to the public again after a full refurbishment.

Toll Bar Pond’s main attraction is a large head of tench. It also stocks a variety of carp, pike, perch, bream, roach, rudd and chubb.

Craig Bourke, who has headed up the redevelopment, hopes the venue can attract anglers young and old.

“Toll Bar Pond is one of Doncaster’s hidden gems,” he said.

“Despite it being easily accessible and located within close proximity to some of Doncaster’s former mining villages, many anglers comment on how it has maintained its natural beauty and tranquillity.

“I first became involved with Toll Bar Pond after finding it had been closed for around a year. The pond holds sentimental value for many Doncaster residents, with generations of anglers having fished there over the years, myself included.

“When I initially took the pond over it was deemed ‘unfishable’ and was in desperate need of major refurbishment. I was eager to get the pond back up and running for the anglers in our community, and those from further afield.”

He added: “I’m running this pond none profit so every penny it makes will be invested back into making the pond better.”

The pond is a 400m long elongated ‘S’ shape and is approximately 10m wide. The average depth is 2m.

Annual Membership: Adults 17-59 £30, 16 and under £10, 60+ £15, disabled £15.

Day Tickets (Dawn until Dusk): Adults 17-59 £5, 16 and under £1, 60+ £4, disabled £4.

For more information ring 07479 644795.