Amputee Mick Bates among winners at Doncaster Athletic Club 2018 Awards Night

Inspirational amputee Mick Bates was among the winners at Doncaster Athletic Club’s annual awards night.

Bates, 31, collected a special award after representing Team GB in various sports at the Warrior Games in the United States last year.

Julie Cull, Susan Forbes, Caroline Wheelhouse and Beth Dobbin

The former REME soldier suffered a serious motorbike accident in 2016 which resulted in a leg amputation.

Bates’ award was among the highlights as the club handed out almost 100 prizes and also celebrated winning promotion in the Northern League.

Former Doncaster AC athlete Beth Dobbin, now a fully fledged Team GB sprinter, was at the Keepmoat Stadium to present the awards and speak about her rise to prominence.

“Mick came to the club several months ago in search of improving his fitness and general ability,” said a DAC spokesperson.

Leaha Dixon and William Baxter

“He has amazed everyone with his tenacity and mindset in running on a prosthetic leg and blade under the watchful eye of his coach Eric Whitehead.

“His hard work paid off when he was selected for Team GB to compete in the Warrior Games in Colorado, USA, which is organised by Help for Heroes.

“He won a bronze medal in the 200m, came fourth in power-lifting, sixth in 100m and enjoyed team involvement in wheelchair basketball, rowing and seated volleyball.”

Para athletes William Baxter and Leaha Dixon, who between them won four medals at the 2018 Cerebral Palsy International Sport & Recreation Association (CPISRA) World Games in Spain, received disability awards.

Caroline Wheelhouse and Kev Newman collected special running prizes after winning team gold and individual silver medals at the British and Irish Masters Cross Country International.

Wheelhouse’s impressive year also saw her run the second fastest FV60 half marathon of all time and the fastest in the UK after breaking the nine-year club record for ten miles by finishing in 67.24.

James Osborne, who ran the fastest marathon of any DAC member in 2018 in a personal best of under three hours, won a captain’s award.

Molly Butterworth won a special endurance award for her performances at national, regional and local competitions, including English Schools.

The Doncaster club also toasted promotion in the Northern League.

“Our club until last season had traditionally been anchored to the bottom of Division Three,” said the club spokesperson.

“This season the first fixture at Cudworth went like a dream. We clocked up points from start to finish, taking first place after the first match.

“The team continued to accelerate ahead and it was a joy to watch.

“Except for a weakened performance at the third fixture due to unavailability we finished in second place but hammered into first position at the last match.”

Men’s Northern League squad: Aiden Davies, Phillip Clark, Alex Moseley, Rhys Gibson, George Phillips, Peter Badger, Nathan Langley, Darren Otter, Darren Askew, Matthew Edson, Matthew Whitehead, Les Grant, Rick Housley, Regan Langley.

Women’s Northern League squad: Lisa Revitt, Kirbi Taylor, Maia Wilkinson, Molly Butterworth, Shaz Wood, Lisa Fouweather, Katie Barnes, Aaliayah Cawley, Emily Riley, Rose James, Arianne Parkin.

- William Baxter and Leaha Dixon also received special awards from the South Yorkshire County Athletics Association at EIS to recognise their international selection last year.