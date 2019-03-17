Allen looking to KO Browne at the O2

David Allen insists he is going to put all his hard work into good practice by knocking out former world heavyweight champion Lucas Browne next month.

The Conisbrough heavyweight is set for the biggest night of his career so far when he takes on the former WBA champion in a fight which could yet headline the April 20 show at London's O2 Arena.

Allen has already got himself in career-best shape with five weeks to go as he looks to take advantage of the chance for a statement win.

“I have never trained so hard in my life,” he said.

“I’m going to knock Browne spark out, I hit too hard for him.

“Even though there’s no animosity in the build-up, I want to punch him all over The O2 in to row Z.

“Lucas Browne isn’t the Lucas Browne who beat Ruslan Chagaev, he’s a faded force.

“That being said he’s still very dangerous, he does have that power, but this fight is perfect for me.

“He’s a former world heavyweight champion. A win here puts me on the big stage, not the highest level, but within touching distance of a fight that would then put me there.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn admits he has not yet decided whether the Allen-Browne fight or the clash between Dereck Chisora – now trained in Rotherham by Dave Coldwell – and Senad Gashi will headline the April 20 card.

Allen has his sights firmly set on top billing but is happy to be in a prominent fight at the former Millennium Dome.

“To be at the top of the bill at The O2 means loads, the support is something special," he said.

“I’m unbeaten at The O2 with two huge knockouts and I’m very confident in making it a treble.”