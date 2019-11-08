Maxi Hughes looks to take big opportunity against Liam Walsh

Maxi Hughes

The Rossington fighter will beat the historic York Hall in Bethnal Green, London on Saturday night to face Walsh for the vacant WBO European lightweight title.

With Walsh having fought only once in the last two-and-a-half years following his defeat to Gervonta Davis in challenging for the IBF super featherweight, Hughes believes he is perfectly placed for what would be termed an upset.

“I think having two years out after the beating he took, and at his age, I think that will go against him,” he said.

"We’re confident about it.

“I've been in the gym all year, I had a good little fight a few months ago and I’m happy with where we are.

“I’m really looking forward to it.

“It’s just about being younger, fresher and bringing my style to it.”

Hughes jumped at the chance to face Walsh this weekend. And while he is confident of victory, he hopes he gets the credit and the spoils ahead should his hand be raised at the end of the bout on Saturday night.

"I was mandatory for the English title and I could have waited around for that and probably an easier fight,” he said.

“But I’d rather take a bigger fight, a harder fight. Risk and reward.

“At this stage of my career, I don’t think I’d be able to get as up for a lesser fight.

“When I get the win I hope I get the credit for it.

“I don’t want people to be saying that he's over the hill now.

“I know what can come after this. It’s why I’m in boxing and I know what I need to do for my career.”