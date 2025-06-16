Hill House U16 Girls declared joint winners at Rosslyn Park Sevens

Hill House School is very proud to announce that our U16 Girls Rugby team has been officially declared Joint Winners of the National Schools’ Sevens Championships, held in March at Rosslyn Park.

Originally named as runners-up, the decision was made following a formal review, after anomalies were identified in the original tournament. As a result, Hill House School will now share the National U16 Girls Rugby title with the ‘West Wales Combined’ team (formerly Llandovery College).

Headmaster David Holland commented:

“I am delighted with this outcome and incredibly proud that this talented school team has finally received the recognition they rightly deserve. They now stand as double national champions, having won the National School Sevens 2 years ago at U14 level. They train with great commitment, compete with determination, and represent their school with enormous pride.

"I am also grateful to the Rosslyn Park organisers for their thoroughness and for their decision to take steps, in partnership with the RFU, to enhance and introduce next year regulations that will support the continued growth of girls' school rugby in a fair and well-regulated environment.”

The girls look forward to returning to Rosslyn Park in 2026 to compete again for their school on this national stage.