Danum Cup 2024: Hosts Wheatley Golf Club take the spoils in annual event
The event, dating back to 1960, is competed by Wheatley GC, Doncaster GC and Doncaster Town Moor GC.
Wheatley hosted for both men and women this year - and duly came top by retaining the respective titles. In the ladies' competition, Hickleton GC replaced Doncaster Town Moor as they don’t have a ladies team currently. The 2025 instalment will be held at Doncaster GC.
Individual Performances:
Wheatley Golf Club - Karen Wilkinson – Ladies Best Score
Doncaster Golf Club – Sam Fry Best Gents Score
Wheatley Golf Club – Gary Kay Best Div 2 Score
