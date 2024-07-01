Danum Cup 2024: Hosts Wheatley Golf Club take the spoils in annual event

By Sports Reporter
Published 1st Jul 2024, 16:25 BST
The Danum Cup 2024The Danum Cup 2024
The latest staging of the annual Danum Cup took place at Wheatley Golf Club recently.

The event, dating back to 1960, is competed by Wheatley GC, Doncaster GC and Doncaster Town Moor GC.

Wheatley hosted for both men and women this year - and duly came top by retaining the respective titles. In the ladies' competition, Hickleton GC replaced Doncaster Town Moor as they don’t have a ladies team currently. The 2025 instalment will be held at Doncaster GC.

Individual Performances:

Wheatley Golf Club - Karen Wilkinson – Ladies Best Score

Doncaster Golf Club – Sam Fry Best Gents Score

Wheatley Golf Club – Gary Kay Best Div 2 Score

