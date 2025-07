These ladies are in one in a hundred.

Four of the women golfers along with Doncaster Lady Captain Judy Steingold (centre) pulled off a 97 score at the Bawtry Road course.

They are Sarah Parsell, Christine Rowell, Christine Wright and Anna Clish.

The squad, three of them from Oundle GC and Anna who is Doncaster club chairperson, overcame opposition from a field of 100.

Donations from the event went to the Wizz Kids.