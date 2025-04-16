Former Royal Engineer to run around Lake Windermere for Ashcroft AutismPlus Charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Royal Engineer is gearing up for an inspiring challenge as he prepares to run around Lake Windermere to raise funds and awareness for Ashcroft AutismPlus, a UK-based charity that supports individuals living with autism and other complex needs.

Paul Beal, who served with the Royal Engineers, will be tackling the scenic yet gruelling 75-kilometre (47-mile) route around England’s largest natural lake in the heart of the Lake District National Park.

His mission is to raise vital funds for Ashcroft AutismPlus, a cause close to his heart due to personal connections with individuals on the autism spectrum.

In a statement, the former Sapper, whose military training and background in endurance fitness and being a member of Danum Harriers, a local running club have prepared him for the physical and mental demands of this challenge, said: "Running around Windermere is nothing compared to the daily challenges faced by people with autism and their families. This is my way of giving back and helping Ashcroft AutismPlus continue their incredible work."

Lake Windermere, renowned for its stunning landscapes, will provide both a breathtaking backdrop and a formidable course for the charity runner. With its varied terrain of woodland paths, steep inclines, and lakeside trails, the run will test even the most seasoned athletes. Despite the difficulty, the former soldier remains committed to completing the route in one day.

AutismPlus is a national charity that offers support to individuals with autism, learning disabilities, and mental health conditions. Their services include supported living, employment opportunities, and therapeutic programs designed to enhance quality of life and independence. Every pound raised by the Lake Windermere run will go towards funding these vital services.

The former Royal Engineer is encouraging others to join him in supporting Ashcroft AutismPlus, either by donating through his online fundraising page or by attending the event to cheer him on as he navigates the lake’s rugged trails on the May 10.

With the target of raising £500 for the charity, he hopes his run will make a lasting impact. "I’ve always believed in helping others, and this is just another way for me to continue that commitment," he added.

The run is scheduled to take place on May 10, at 0600hrs, and will be running the race along with other runners known as ‘The Lap’ . As the day approaches, the former engineer’s efforts are already being applauded for highlighting the challenges faced by people with autism and for raising much-needed awareness and funds for a cause that helps change lives.

For those looking to get involved, donations can be made through the runner’s official fundraising page, with all proceeds going directly to Ashcroft AutismPlus.

Donations can be made here:

https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/running-around-lake-windermere-lake-district

AutismPlus is a charity that has been supporting individuals with autism, learning disabilities, and other complex conditions since 1986. Their mission is to empower individuals to achieve greater independence and live fulfilling lives with the support of specialist services.