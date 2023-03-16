News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
1 hour ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
1 hour ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
1 hour ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever
16 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
16 hours ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers

Young Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper backed if called upon, but club have other options

Danny Schofield has thrown his support behind rookie goalkeeper Jake Oram should the 17-year-old be called upon this weekend.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 16th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT- 2 min read

Oram, a first-year scholar, could make his professional debut against Salford City with first-choice goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell a doubt for the clash and the club’s other shot-stoppers, Ben Bottomley and Louis Jones, both injured.

MORE: Doncaster Rovers youngster praised after making the bench aged just 16

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mitchell did not train from Monday to Wednesday after injuring his shoulder in last weekend's win over AFC Wimbledon.

Doncaster Rovers youngster Jake Oram could make his professional debut against Salford City this weekend.
Doncaster Rovers youngster Jake Oram could make his professional debut against Salford City this weekend.
Doncaster Rovers youngster Jake Oram could make his professional debut against Salford City this weekend.
Most Popular

Oram had been ready to come on a substitute but Mitchell was able to see out the rest of the match.

Doncaster have a list of emergency loan targets if Mitchell does not recover in time for the trip to Greater Manchester but Rovers chief Schofield said they would be willing to go with Oram if need be.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “When Mitch went down I looked around and he (Oram) was full of confidence.

"Is he ready to be in the side as first-team goalkeeper? Probably not.

"Have I seen positive things in training? Definitely.

"Is he at the level of Mitch? No, certainly not yet. As soon as we get clarity on Mitch we need to make some moves."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Schofield was due to make a call on Mitchell yesterday after meeting head physio Karl Blenkin.

He said: “We’ve obviously made some contacts. A lot of clubs are keeping their squads together now as they either try and get into the play-offs, go for promotion, or fight to stay in the league.

"That’s understandable. We’ve got a list, it’s not an extensive one, but we’ve got a few who might be available.”

English Football League (EFL) rules state that its members can sign a goalkeeper temporarily if all the ‘professional goalkeepers’ at their club are unavailable.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A ‘professional goalkeeper’ is classed as a player who has been named in the starting eleven five or more times for a Premier League or EFL club in any competitions, excluding the Papa John’s Trophy.

EFL regulations also say all emergency loan deals ‘shall be for a period of seven days and may be renewed for seven days at a time’ depending on the situation.

Goalkeepers cannot be loaned from Premier League clubs.

Doncaster will be backed by more than 1,000 travelling fans on their first ever trip to Salford’s Peninsula Stadium.

Doncaster