Young Doncaster footballers celebrate treble to complete rags to riches story

Just two years ago AFC Bentley's under-13s side were struggling for players so badly that they had to pull out of their league early.

Now, the club is in rude health and are celebrating a staggeringly successful season. The thriving team has won not only the Doncaster Cup, but also the Selby League and the Selby Cup, meaning they've achieved the treble.

It was almost a memorable quadruple, as they finished runners-up in the Doncaster Premier League. The achievement was even more unique down to the fact that the boys had to compete for the two cup finals within the same weekend - just 24 hours apart and still managed to win both!

Across the season the team has played 40 competitive matches winning 35, drawing once and losing just four times. They've also done it in style, scoring a whopping 188 goals across all games.

AFC Bentley's under-13s completed a memorable treble this season.

One of the club coaches said: "The lads were determined to train and build on their team and come back stronger this season.

"They've trained in all weather week in, week out and have had sheer determination. There's also a brilliant set of supporting parents, fantastic supporting local sponsors, South Yorkshire Trade & Windows, Warm Roof Conservatories and JHA Limited and determined coaches Reg Gaston and Kris Stenson."

The team will this weekend play their final league fixture of the season defending a 16-game winning streak across all four competitions before they head off for a well-earned summer break.