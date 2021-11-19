Young defender eyes first team after signing first Doncaster Rovers pro deal

Bobby Faulkner with Rovers boss Richie Wellens after signing his first professional contract

The 17-year-old defender has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the option for a second.

And he is set to make his first appearance in a senior matchday squad on Saturday on the bench for the clash with Lincoln City.

Faulkner - who joined the club at U16 level - has been training with the first team squad periodically since the summer and more so in recent weeks due to the injury crisis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And he is hoping to continue to impress and force his way into boss Richie Wellens’ plans.

“I’m gobsmacked and feeling all sorts of emotions,” he told the club’s official website. “I’m buzzing to get going.

"I spoke to Academy graduates Lirak Hasani and Ben Blythe who have given me some good advice and wished me luck. The first team squad on a whole has been great and they have made it easy for me to fit in.

"My aim now is to show Richie Wellens what I can do and break into the first team."

U18s boss Gary McSheffrey says the defender has set high standards among the youth team group.

“I’m so pleased for Bobby to sign a pro contract at the club,” he said.

“He has been a pleasure to coach. Every day he gives a 100% and he has raised the bar and set the standards in the type of scholar that we want at the football club.

“I have not seen a player his age that defends with the desire, passion and aggression that Bobby shows on a daily basis for a long time.

“He is a credit to his family, Club Doncaster Sports College and Rovers Academy.

“This is just the beginning for Bobby."

The contract for Faulkner continues a good period for the youth team group who had seven of their number involved in Rovers’ Papa John’s Trophy win over Scunthorpe United.

Faulkner is also a BTEC Level 3 student at the Club Doncaster Sports College, based at the Keepmoat.

*