Yorkshire Carnegie v Doncaster Knights: Clive Griffiths wants Knights to finish with a flourish

Doncaster Knights boss Clive Griffiths has set his charges the task of ending the Championship season on a high.

The Welshman believes three wins from the last three games could see them rescuing what has generally been a disappointing campaign.

“If we could finish in the top half then, given where we started the year, that would be a significant achievement and give us a boost going into next season,” said Griffiths.

“We know it’s going to be tough against Yorkshire Carnegie at Headingley on Sunday but after that we finish the season with two home games.

“Having beaten us three times already this season they will be confident but we are a much better side than when we lost against them at Castle Park at the end of last year.

“Even then it was a game we should have won after leading 22-15 late on.”

Carnegie announced this week that they will operate as a part-time club next season due to financial problems.

“Along with leaders London Irish, Carnegie have been the form team in the league in the second half of last season,” said Griffiths.

“They’ve had their problems off the field but it seems to have galvanised them.

“They’ve got a very good pack - though I’m pretty confident that our scrum will hold up - and their driving maul from the lineout is a real potent weapon.

“We’ll certainly have to defend that aspect of their game as we did against Scottish.

“We also know that we’ll have to be at our best for the full 80 minutes but we’ll be going into the game with a lot of confidence following the win over Scottish.

“That win took a lot of pressure off us and left us needing just one point from our last three games to be safe and even then Richmond would have to pick up a bonus point win in their last three games.

“With us playing on Sunday even that outside chance of them overhauling us could be over by the time we play Carnegie.

“We’ve done pretty well at Headingley just as they have done at Castle Park over the years,” he added.

“But for Joe Sproston having a try disallowed at the death we could have beaten them early last season.”