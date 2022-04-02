Wycombe Wanderers v Doncaster Rovers LIVE: Build-up and updates from Adams Park
Time is running out for Doncaster Rovers in their bid to beat the drop.
And today could prove to be a key juncture in the League One relegation battle.
Rovers face a tough task at play-off chasing Wycombe Wanderers having not managed a goal in their last four games.
They hope to close the four-point gap on fifth bottom Fleetwood Town – who travel to bottom side Crewe Alexandra.
Morecambe host Burton Albion, AFC Wimbledon go to Sheffield Wednesday and Gillingham visit Sunderland.
MATCH DETAILS
Wycombe Wanderers v Doncaster Rovers (3pm)
Wycombe: Stockdale, Jacobson, Tafazolli, McCarthy, Stewart, Horgan, Scowen, McCleary, Wing, Mehmeti, Vokes. Subs: Dickinson, Wheeler, Young, Hanlan, Akinfenwa, Obita, Forino.
Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Younger, Williams, Olowu, Rowe, Clayton, Bostock, Smith, Martin, Griffiths. Subs: Jones, Horton, Galbraith, Gardner, Dodoo, Barlow, Odubeko.
Referee: John Busby