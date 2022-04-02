Wycombe Wanderers v Doncaster Rovers: Build-up and updates from Adams Park

Adams Park. Photo: Paul Harding/Getty Images

And this afternoon could prove to be a key day in the League One relegation battle.

Rovers face a tough task at play-off chasing Wycombe Wanderers having not managed a goal in their last four games.

They hope to close the four-point gap on fifth bottom Fleetwood Town – who travel to bottom side Crewe Alexandra.

Morecambe host Burton Albion, AFC Wimbledon go to Sheffield Wednesday and Gillingham visit Sunderland.

Team news to follow at 2pm.