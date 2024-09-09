'Working very hard on that' - Doncaster Rovers to decide immediate future of five players

Doncaster Rovers are mulling over the immediate futures of a clutch of their young players.

The club sent out five youngsters over the summer, all on initial short-term arrangements that were due to end last weekend. The quintet are: Freddie Allen (Bridlington), Jack Degruchy (Hanley Town), Will Flint (Darlington), Jack Goodman (Peterborough Sports) and Tavonga Kuleya (Truro City).

Manager Grant McCann says that decisions are now set to be made on whether to extend the current deals or send the players elsewhere as they continue their developments.

Incidentally, Friday night saw Degruchy’s loan with Hanley ended and he was instead sent to Liversedge on loan. Additionally, his Rovers colleague Jake Oram has also joined the West Yorkshire side.

Sam Straughan-Brown is attracting plenty of interest from non-league clubs.

Giving an overview of the situation, McCann says this week will be when they look at the next step for the youngsters.

He told the Free Press: "Lee Glover is working very hard on that at the minute. Nearly all the clubs are trying to keep the boys. As well as those lads there's also the possibility of one or two others going out and getting men's football as well.

“I've mentioned Jake (Oram) before but it's not just him. There's quite a bit of interest in Sam (Straughan-Brown) from some non-league clubs as well so that might be a good step for him. I just had a chat with him on Thursday talking to him about the next steps in his development because I think, with all due respect, the under-18s is testing him anymore.

"He needs to be better than that in the surroundings where it means something and where you experience that physicality side of the game. Technically, he's really good on the ball but we want to test him on that other side and make him grow up a wee bit so we're looking at that as well."

With regards Oram and Degruchy’s move, which was confirmed late on Friday night, McCann added: “I thought it made good sense to have them both going to one club. We thought we might get Jake out earlier but we’ve managed to get it done now, particularly for Jake. They need to play football. Jake is a really good young goalkeeper. Kyle (Letheren, goalkeeping coach) raves about him so to go and get knocked about abit in men’s football for a bit will be great for him.”

Those mentioned are not the only Rovers players plying their trade elsewhere. Goalkeeper Louis Jones and defender Bobby Faulkner are out on loan League of Ireland clubs Waterford and Dundalk respectively.

However, both will remain in situ until the end of the campaign in November - and neither will be cleared to feature for Rovers until January 1 at the earliest as per the terms of the international loan rules.