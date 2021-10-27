Work ethic key for Gary McSheffrey as Doncaster Rovers U18s beat leaders Rotherham United

Jack Raper celebrates his goal against Rotherham United U18s

­­”Rotherham are a physically strong side and they love to play off second balls. I thought the lads rolled their sleeves up and were really professional in what they did," McSheffrey said.

“We bettered Rotherham’s work ethic and found two bits of quality in the game to get us our goals.

“In the first half we were knocking on the door with some good attacks and entries into the final third.

“I was delighted with the lads in their work ethic, battle and how they dealt with a difficult Rotherham side.”

It was a goal either side of the break for Rovers who dominated possession in the first half but saw less of it in the second.

As the game started out Rovers went through the gears asking the young Millers plenty of questions.

McSheffrey’s side took the lead through an excellent team goal which all started from the backline. Will Hollings then sprinted down the wing before playing a ball into the feet of Tavonga Kuleya who dummied the ball across to Jack Raper who wasted no time firing past the Millers goalkeeper.

Rotherham came out with a point to prove in the second period but despite their long spells of possessions they never tested Rovers’ defence.

Owen Scattergood was brought on by McSheffrey, marking his return from injury after five weeks out. Under 15 Will Green was introduced at the same time and it was the pair who linked up superbly for Rovers’ second with Scattergood scoring with his first touch of the game.

From that point onwards the three points were without a doubt in the bag for Rovers.

Not only was it a second win on the bounce for the U18s but it was the first clean sheet of the season.

The U18s hosted Harrogate Town U18s at Club Doncaster Sports Park on Wednesday morning as the Free Press was going to print.

