Wonder saves and a whimper - What Grant McCann said on Doncaster Rovers' defeat to Chesterfield

Luke Molyneux see his shot cleared off the line by Max Thompson in the Chesterfield goal.

Doncaster Rovers suffered a heavy 5-2 loss away at Chesterfield on Thursday night. Here is a transcript of manager Grant McCann's post-match media conference:

Q: Clearly not the result or performance you wanted tonight. Where did it go wrong?

GM: "I think first half we got the press right. Their two goals were mistakes from us. The first one is just a breaking ball that flips in behind us and it's a bit of a mis-communication. Jamie (Sterry) thinks Ted (Sharman-Lowe) is coming for it and Ted thinks Jamie is dealing with it. Neither happens and Ted slips and there's not much you can do about that.

"Their second is a set-play and we pride ourselves on that. We do the first bit well but not the second. We don't pick up Pepple. We don't stay with him, we just let him run. But we had two really good chances before they scored that we should score. We came back into it through a good Mols goal and I'm thinking 'we'll have a good go second half'. We needed to stay strong and be on the front foot but we went the complete opposite way. For 20 minutes or so they were way better than us. And again it's two goals we can avoid. They break on transitions. At that point we needed to stem the flow because it felt like every time they were going to go forward we were going to make a mistake.

"It just felt like that tonight and we haven't been like that, you know? The subs came on and I thought they made a real impact for us. Joe Olowu hits the post, Billy Sharp has a chance and we scored when they came on but then Chesterfield score the fifth from a mistake.

"All in all it's a good learning curve for us tonight. It's one we need to digest, look at and learn from very, very quickly."

Q: Would the term 'uncharacteristic' be the best phrase to sum that up, given how you've been doing recently?

GM: "I would say so, yeah. The boys have been good but I'm hoping this (result) will be a good thing for us, I really am. It tells us if you don't do the basics in football - run, tackle, stay with runners, defend set-plays - then you can get beat.

"Chesterfield are a good team. Paul (Cook, manager) will probably come out and say his team were outstanding. My team were good as well in spells in the game. But the difference tonight was in both boxes."

Q: Was that early part of the second half the most frustrating thing tonight?

GM: "Yes because it seemed as though everything we discussed at half-time, we just came out and did the opposite which is so frustrating. We almost waited but we didn't get close. We didn't get anywhere near the ball. We let people run off us. It's really, really frustrating."

Q: But it has to be seen as a learning curve, especially for the younger ones that have made mistakes tonight, doesn't it?

GM: "They're young players and they're going to make mistakes at time. There was mistakes all over the pitch. But the beauty of football is that games come thick and fast and we've got to respond now in the league and use this as a motivation. There's no better than a local derby against Grimsby next week. The group has been really good and I'm pleased with how they've been performing lately. Tonight we got undone from our own undoing.

"As I say, I'm just angry about tonight how we got punished so easily. We got punished by their mistakes but didn't punish their mistakes and that was the tale of the game really."

Q: How do you approach it now - do you pore over this game or consign it to the bin?

GM: "We'll look back at it. We look back at every single game we play, whether we win, lose or draw. We'll pick the bones out of it and look at things that we can get better at."

Q: A positive tonight was Luke Molyneux's performance wasn't it?

GM: "His chance (where goalkeeper made three saves) - we thought it was in. We thought the goalkeeper had clawed it back out from behind the line. It looked like that at the time. Luke is in top form. We've got others in top form but tonight, as a team, we made too many errors which ultimately has cost us the game."

Q: This kind of performance and result is out of character isn't it?

GM: "Yeah, it is. When you look at the scoreline, 5-2, you might think 'it was an easy game for Chesterfield' but that wasn't the case. The game was probably quite even really. The difference was in both boxes and they were clinical. We weren't. We had so many opportunities where we could score. The game probably could have been 5-5 but fair play to Chesterfield."

Q: Were you not worried about the players possibly having one eye on the Crystal Palace game?

GM: "Nobody's even spoken about that to be honest. This is our bread and butter, the league. The FA Cup is what it is. We know what we need to do in the division to be where we need to be and we didn't do that tonight."

Q: Is it the nature of such a long season that you'll have blips like this, even when you're riding as high as you are?

GM: "Absolutely, you are always going to lose games. But there's a way to lose games and what I liked about my team tonight was we kept going and kept trying to create opportunities. We didn't go down with a whimper. If you look at the stats, the game was even and we probably had more opportunities than them. They were just clinical."