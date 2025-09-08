Women's football: Rossington Main Ladies and Doncaster Rovers Belles both seal important wins

Rossington Main's Phoebe Sneddon celebrates her goal against Oughtibridge. Pic: Julian Barker.

Rossington Main were 2-1 home winners over Oughtibridge War Memorial as they booked their place in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup second round of qualifying.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year saw the team go on a famous run in the competition and they've clearly got their eyes on repeating that feat with late goals in either half seeing them progress.

Lily Robinson was put clear of the Oughtibridge backline and successfully rounded 'keeper Scarlett Cooper to slot into an empty for the opener with just a minute remaining of the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Courtney Clarke then levelled after 65 minutes. Rossington had the better of play as both sides sought a goal to avoid the necessity of going straight to penalties. The Oughtibridge goal survived a few close calls, including via the help of the woodwork. Then, with seconds remaining, Phoebe Sneddon broke clear into the area and lofted the ball over Cooper to prompt joyous celebrations.

Rossington Main Ladies. Pic: Julian Barker.

Victory assured Rossington of £1,800 from the prize fund, plus a minimum £750 (as a losing team) for participation in the next round where the winning teams receive £3,000 (and a subsequent minimum £1,000 for third round qualifying involvement).

Rossington have been drawn to face Lower Hopton (away) on Sunday, September 21. Before then, they make their North East Regional League debut with a visit to York City Development in the Southern Division.

Elsewhere, Doncaster Rovers Belles recorded a 1-0 victory over Barnsley Women at Millmoor to register their first points in the FA Women’s National League Cup Group stages on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only goal came 15 minutes from time when Abi Coley, who had scored on both the previous two Sundays in Millmoor wins, drove in a powerful ball which deflected in off a Barnsley player.

The Group S standings after the first two of three fixtures has Belles in second place on three points, ahead of Sheffield United under-21s on goal difference. The pair meet at Millmoor on September 28 when avoiding defeat will assure Belles of progress to the knock out stages of either the Cup or the Plate.

It is quite likely that Belles would finish in the top-64 placings if they lost narrowly to United. All 22 bottom-placed teams exit, along with the two third-placed teams with the worst record. One of the remaining fixtures has two teams on zero points and a minus goal difference in double figures which it is reasonable to assume means both are effectively already out.

Belles visit Division One leaders Cheadle Town Stingers this Sunday when they will be hoping to transfer their home form to their travels. Away games at Huddersfield Town (opening day of the League season) and Hull City (Cup group stage) ended in defeat with just a solitary goal by Laila Abadi in Belles’ favour. In contrast, Belles enjoy a 100 per cent record in their three games at Millmoor, scoring an aggregate seven goals with none conceded.