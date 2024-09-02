Women's football: Doncaster Rovers Belles off the mark and Rossington Main win in FA Cup

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Captain Jess Tugby-Andrew headed a last minute winner to earn Doncaster Rovers Belles their first points of the season in a 2-1 victory at York City.

Jasmine Saxton had put Belles ahead before York levelled.

But with the final whistle looming and both teams seemingly on the way to breaking their points duck for the season, it was Belles who came up trumps to turn one point into three.

Belles have climbed from 11th (of 12) to eighth and with both Chorley and Huddersfield Town, the only two teams with a 100 per cent records from their opening two games, dropping points, Belles’ position in the FAWNL Division One North table has a more respectable look.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jess Tugby-Andrew. Picture via @donnybelles

Belles hope to build on the victory when they host Barnsley FC, one of the teams Belles have leapfrogged, at the Eco-Power Stadium this Sunday.

Meanwhile, Belles ended up well beaten when losing 4-1 away to Huddersfield Town in the League Cup determining round last week.

Belles now enter the Plate where they have been drawn away to Norton & Stockton Ancients with that tie due to be played on Sunday, September 15. Belles’ scheduled visit to Cheadle that day will require a new date.

It was a double away success for Belles on Sunday with the reserves winning 1-0 at Sutton Coldfield Town Development in the Reserve League Cup determining round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rossington Main made an impressive debut in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup, winning 6-1 at Market Rasen in the first qualifying round.

Ella Mortimer (2), Phoebe Sneddon (2), Sevin Azimi and Georgia Walker-Ellis netted the goals to set up a home clash with Beverley Town in the next round on September 22.

Besides the very welcome £3,000 which the winners of that tie will receive, progress to the third qualifying round also offers the chance of being drawn against a team from the FAWNL, so a Rossington Main vs Doncaster Rovers Belles pairing would be a very reasonable possibility.

Rossington’s Development team, making their Sheffield & Hallam Women and Girls League Division Two debut, lost 5-4 at home to Maltby Main Ladies. Lily Robinson (2), Stephanie Beams and Verity Cooper were the scorers.

Caitlyn Krebs and Jessica Lacey scored for Edenthorpe who lost 4-2 at AFC Pogmoor.