Women's football: Belles suffer defeat as Rossington prepare for next FA Cup outing

Women's football.

Doncaster Rovers Belles lost 3-0 away to FA Women’s National League Division One North leaders Cheadle Town Stingers on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cheadle went into the fixture with a 100 per cent record this season and they stretched that to four games as they repeated the scoreline they achieved in both meetings with Belles last term. However, Belles performed better than in the 2024-25 encounters and it was not until second half stoppage time that Cheadle netted their third, having struck early in either half.

Belles stay on six points, but drop two places to sixth. This Sunday’s action sees Belles cross the Pennines again, this time to tackle Cheadle’s near neighbours Stockport County who are in third spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belles still seek their first away point and goal, but have had a testing time on the road, starting the season at Huddersfield Town who are currently second, while their one away game in the League Cup group stage was against Hull City who are currently fourth in the Northern Premier Division. In contrast, Belles have won all three of their home games at Millmoor without conceding a goal.

Rossington Main have to wait to make their North East League Southern Division debut as their game away to York City Development was postponed. This Sunday Rossington visit Lower Hopton in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup second round qualifying. A win would net a tidy £3,000 boost to the club coffers.

Meanwhile, Chloe Hardy scored for Brodsworth Welfare who were beaten 3-1 at home by Dearne & District in Sheffield & Hallam Women & Girls League Division Two, where Rossington Reserves lost 2-0 at home to Staveley Miners Welfare Reserves and Edenthorpe lost 2-1 at SJR Worksop Development.

Lauren Carr (2) and Alyssa Brearley were on target for Scawthorpe Scorpions in their 6-3 defeat at Charnock Ridgeway in Division Three.