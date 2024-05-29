'Without a doubt' - Expert insight into new Doncaster Rovers signing Jordan Gibson

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jordan Gibson became Doncaster Rovers’ second signing of the close season earlier this week.

The winger checked in after leaving Carlisle upon the expiry of his contract in Cumbria. But what can Rovers expect? We thought we’d get the lowdown from someone who watched him week in, week out.

Jon Colman, Carlisle United reporter for the News and Star, gives us the inside track on the 26-year-old.

How did Gibson fare last season?

JC: "The first half of the season he was key, but the second half he wasn't in as much favour as he may have expected.

"The first half of the season, he was certainly the star. The autumn was the height of his season, scoring a hat-trick away at Bolton notably.

"At a time when Carlisle were struggling it looked like he was one who was stepping up and relishing. He got the PFA fans' player of month for October which shows how well he was doing.

"He didn't play as much second half of season, but was still top scorer and his stats top anyone else's in an attacking sense.

Jordan Gibson has signed for Rovers after his contract at Carlisle expired. Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD.

"He came out of the season with some good numbers although I don't think anyone could argue he was consistent from August to April.

"At his best he was superb. Nothing at Carlisle was really sustained over that period, but he was certainly one of the better players without a doubt."

What would you say is his best position?

JC: "He is versatile and is an attacking midfielder who operates in the number ten slot but also plays wide in an attacking three.

"He has played wing-back once or twice before too, and has certainly done a job there. But he's certainly more attacking.

"At one point he essentially played up front as the most advanced player in the team because he was showing creativity.

"He played his way into the team because the season Carlisle went up, he wasn't a regular starter and was in and out of the team.

"So last pre-season was massive for him getting into that first team spot."

He wasn't offered a new deal by Carlisle - why?

JC: "I think it was a consequence to how the season finished really. They got to January and were in the relegation zone trying to dig their way out of it. There was some new money thanks to the takeover and they brought a number of new players in the January window, a few attackers.

"Gibson found himself very much out of starting favour which I guess was a frustration. I think from a distance the manager had probably made his mind up. Maybe not 100 per cent, he was certainly along the way that Gibson wasn't someone he was going to pin the future on.

"It wasn't an enormous surprise when he was released, in spite of those stats and numbers he posted. It caused debate and I think a lot of fans would have liked to have kept him. But then others would raise the issue of not being consistent enough."

Opinion was quite split on it and I think there'll be a fascination as to how he gets on at Doncaster."

How do the Carlisle fans view Gibson?

JC: "I think he was largely a popular player. He had credit in the bank because of what he did when he really turned it on. In a season when Carlisle didn't perform or produce, he was one of the plus points really when you look back at the whole season.

