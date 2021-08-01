Winning starts for Armthorpe Welfare and Rossington Main in NCEL

Action from Armthorpe's 1-0 win at Teversal. Photo: Steve Pennock

Armthorpe won their opening league match for the first time since 2015 with a 1-0 win at Teversal, while Rossington came from 2-1 down to beat Ollerton Town 4-2 at Oxford Street.

Both sides harbour ambitions of pushing for at least a top half finish in Division One.

Rossington are aiming to build on a hugely encouraging start to last season which saw Ben Hunter’s men placed seventh in the table when the campaign was cut short.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from Armthorpe's 1-0 win at Teversal. Photo: Steve Pennock

Lee Morris has rang the changes at Armthorpe and their new-look squad is targeting the club’s first top half finish since they were relegated from the Premier Division in 2017.

Welfare carved out several chances in the first half at Teversal only to be denied by home goalkeeper Louis Pryce.

However, their persistence paid off in first half stoppage time when Matty Hughes cut in from the right to blast a shot past Pryce from just inside the box to score what turned out to be the only goal of the game.

Main, meanwhile, produced an excellent second half display to come from behind to beat Ollerton.

Niall Doran put the home side ahead on the quarter hour with a neat curling finish but Town turned the game on its head with goals from George Slack and Sam Stretton.

Former Doncaster Rovers youngster Jack Watson’s powerful shot quickly levelled up things following the re-start.

And Rossington’s second half dominance was rewarded courtesy of two well-taken goals by Paul Sherburn.