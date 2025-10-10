Will Flint: Doncaster Rovers' 'quiet lad' who does his talking out on the pitch

It might have come at short notice, but Will Flint certainly passed his latest Doncaster Rovers audition with flying colours.

The academy product is spending this season out on loan at National League side Gateshead but a new rule introduced this season opened a loophole, allowing him to play for his parent club in the EFL Trophy. Last Tuesday's win at Grimsby saw a number of players take their chance - none more so than Flint, who formed a solid partnership in central defence with Jay McGrath.

Whilst he came through the ranks primarily as a midfielder, Flint's versatility is a skill that Rovers chief Grant McCann admires.

"As a footballer now, if you can play two or three different positions and do it well - and Owen Bailey is probably the best example of this - then you're more likely going to be in the team," he told the Free Press.

Will Flint played the full 90 minutes against Grimsby in midweek. (Photo:Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

"That's probably something I wish I'd have done when I was younger. It certainly helps you be at the forefront of a manager's mind when they come to picking a team and Will can certainly do that.

"He's playing in a position where he played when he was younger but as more of a holding midfielder. But he's played centre-back and looked really comfortable up against an experienced pro in Grimsby's Danny Rose. That was a good test for him."

Flint conducted media duties post-match in Lincolnshire albeit he did so with a briskness. His answers were short and sharp but polite. "He's a quiet lad!" McCann reflected. "He just keeps his head down and gets on with it. You don't get much out of him, but I don't mean that in a bad way!

"It's just the way he is. He's doing really well and developing all the time."

Indeed, Flint says he developed plenty at Darlington last season, on loan, and is enjoying another North-east adventure this time with Gateshead. It helps that Rovers colleague Kyle Hurst is also there, also on loan.

"It's good that Hursty is there. It's a tight-knit group up there," Flint says.

When asked about how he's coped with living away from home, he said: "It's tough. I've had to learn quickly - learning how to cook and fend for myself! But I'm enjoying it."

Flint will now spend the next month back at Gateshead but there is every chance he'll be involved in Rovers' third and final EFL Trophy group game against Bradford on November 11.