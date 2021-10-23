Will Doncaster Rovers be able to move players on in January?

Omar Bogle. Picture: Steve Flynn/AHPIX.com

Wellens is known to be keen on adding a defensive midfielder to his squad but must trim the wage bill before making further additions.

Out of favour duo Omar Bogle and Ed Williams have been transfer listed but Rovers were unable to get them off the books during the summer window.

"It’s probably been the biggest frustration of the summer just gone because it’s held us back hugely,” said Wellens, when asked how confident he was of moving players on in January.

"I don’t think you’re ever 100 per cent confident but I do think that there’s three or four things that will happen.”

Rovers’ pitiful goalscoring form which has seen them find the net just six times in 12 league games has led to calls from some fans for further free agent reinforcements before the transfer window re-opens.

But Wellens said: "We have to wait until January to free up some money, there’s no money available.”