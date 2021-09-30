Will Crewe v Doncaster Rovers go ahead on international weekend?

Gresty Road, home of Crewe Alexandra. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

But Rovers boss Richie Wellens has said the League One clash will not go ahead on that date due to international call-ups.

"That’s off,” said Wellens.

"Tiago [Cukur], Ethan Galbraith and Pontus [Dahlberg] have been called up so that gives us a really good week to get a friendly in and get 45-60 minutes into Cameron John and Jon Taylor.

"And then we’ve got two men, two experienced players, coming back into the fold.”