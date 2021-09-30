Will Crewe v Doncaster Rovers go ahead on international weekend?
Doncaster Rovers are scheduled to travel to Crewe Alexandra on Saturday, October 9.
But Rovers boss Richie Wellens has said the League One clash will not go ahead on that date due to international call-ups.
"That’s off,” said Wellens.
"Tiago [Cukur], Ethan Galbraith and Pontus [Dahlberg] have been called up so that gives us a really good week to get a friendly in and get 45-60 minutes into Cameron John and Jon Taylor.
"And then we’ve got two men, two experienced players, coming back into the fold.”
Rovers’ home game with Cambridge United earlier this month was also postponed due to international call-ups and has been rescheduled for Tuesday, October 26.