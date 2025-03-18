Why unexpected international break can be a help and not a hindrance for Doncaster Rovers

Grant McCann hopes that a rare international break can act as the perfect reset moment for Doncaster Rovers.

McCann's side are lodged firmly in an ultra-tight race for promotion out of League Two. They are fourth in the table; six points adrift of the league leaders Walsall but just six clear of Crewe Alexandra, the side who are sitting just outside the play-offs.

Trying to predict how the season will finish is a forlorn task given the fact most of the sides in the shake-up have still to play each other.

Indeed, this weekend will see four of the top-eight face off against each other whilst Rovers take a watching brief after their proposed trip to Salford City was shelved.

That's owing to international call-ups for loan trio Ted Sharman-Lowe, Patrick Kelly and Charlie Crew. With his side not in action again until March 29, McCann hopes the impending lay-off will allow them to fully recharge the batteries ahead of the final nine games.

"It'll be a help, for sure," McCann told the Free Press when asked about the extended break. "Because what it will do is give us a bit of a chance to give the boys a rest over the next couple of days and get their bodies back to being fresh.

"But also it gives us the chance to work with them. It's not about having a week off or anything like that. They'll get one or two days (off) but then it's back to work.

"We've nine games left. We go straight back into Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday. It's an interesting time coming up and then you're not long until you're in the Easter period so it's a busy time coming up."

Rovers' chief Grant McCann.

Rovers next assignment is a home clash with bottom club Carlisle, by which time McCann is hopeful that the injured defensive quartet of Jamie Sterry, Joseph Olowu, Jay McGrath and James Maxwell will be back available.