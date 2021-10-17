Ethan Galbraith

The midfielder captained Northern Ireland U21s in away trips to Russia and Spain during the international break and Wellens says the travelling took its toll on the Manchester United loanee.

“He played Russia away which is obviously a long flight,” he said.

“He came back from there and then had a flight to Spain which consisted of a three hour coach drive to the ground and a three hour drive back.

“When I spoke to him on Thursday he didn’t feel as though he could train so we did something light with him and said we’d reassess it in the morning.

“On Friday he just felt fatigued.

“He’s played two 90 minutes in a short space of time with one long flight and one long journey.

“I think Ethan was happy to be on the bench because he was feeling fatigued.”

Galbraith came on during the second half and turned in an energetic performance as Rovers unsuccessfully attempted to claw their way back from 2-0 down.

