Why Grant McCann won't be stressing out over Doncaster Rovers' promotion mission this Easter weekend

There was a time when Grant McCann used to take all the stresses and strains from work back home with him.

Early on in his managerial career, the Northern Irishman says he would carry the weight of the world with him - or sometimes even stop over at training grounds such was his obsession with the job.

But over time he says he's learned how to have a better work-life balance. Whatever the secret is, it's certainly working for McCann and Doncaster Rovers.

The 45-year-old is a big advocate of working as hard as possible whilst in the workplace. But he also wants his players and staff to switch off fully when they're not at Cantley Park or have just concluded a match.

Speaking ahead of Rovers' superb win over Tranmere on Good Friday - a result which saw them rise to second in the League Two standings - McCann told the Free Press he won't be over-thinking things this Easter weekend.

"I've learned over the years that when you go home, you go home and try and forget about work," he said.

"And I've definitely got better at that. In that early part of my management career I was taking everything home with me, I was sleeping at training grounds and worrying. I don't have that anymore.

"I just have a real drive to be the best that I can be. But when I go home, it's about my family and trying to be a good dad and husband and when you're at work you work hard as best you can. And that's the message I try to drum home to my staff, too."

Rovers are back in action on Easter Monday when Colchester United visit the Eco-Power Stadium.