Why fringe players have not been handed more game time at Doncaster Rovers

Aidan Barlow

The Rovers boss has spoken about the potential of altering his approach in certain games but says he would find it difficult to change personnel based on performances in training.

Some supporters have asked questions as to why the likes of Aidan Barlow has not been handed more game time.

But Wellens says those like Barlow who have found themselves as unused substitutes in recent weeks must do more to earn opportunities.

“The substitutes at the minute are not doing enough to force their way in,” he told the Free Press.

“The pool of players to pick from is more or less the same week in, week out.

“Aidan got injured, he put a bit of body fat on and he’s trained just okay since.

“You need to train where you open people’s eyes and you force people to pick you.

“I only want to pick a team to win the game so if anyone is training really well every single day then I’ll put them in.

“You have to pick the best players that you see every single game.

“With Aidan, we’ve given him a massive opportunity and for him to get this club is a real plus for him so he needs to take advantage of it.”

Barlow has been an unused substitute in three of the last five matches and came on late in the other two.

