Why ambitious Ro-Shaun Williams chose 'stylish' Doncaster Rovers as career launchpad

Ro-Shaun Williams competes for the ball with Harrogate's Luke Armstrong. Picture by Steve Flynn/AHPIX.com

But former Manchester United trainee Ro-Shaun Williams can pretty much count himself as an experienced hand after making a brave decision a couple of years ago.

The centre half declined to continue his promising Old Trafford apprenticeship and thrust himself into the world of senior football.

Two years on he left Shrewsbury Town having made almost 100 appearances and joins Doncaster Rovers as a well-rounded young player.

And Williams admits he sees Rovers as the ideal launchpad for his journey back to the top.

“That is what I would like to hope and think,” he told the Free Press.

“I’ve got my games in, I’ve experienced the league, I’ve had a season playing 40 games plus.

“My body is used to it and hopefully I do kick on here and do some good things.

“It was a big thing for me to try to get games in as early as possible and develop that way.

“Playing for the U23s is all well and good but it’s nothing like playing in front of a crowd. You look forward to three o’clock on a Saturday, playing home and away.

“There’s nothing better than that winning feeling.

“I do feel like I can get to the Premier League one day. That is the aim.”

Boss Richie Wellens made his interest in Williams known quickly after taking charge of the club.

And past dealings with Rovers also made them an attractive proposition for the centre back.

“Doncaster have always been one of the more stylish teams, they have good players and they’re in the right part of the table,” he said.

“Hopefully we can do something special this season and get promoted, because that’s what I want to do.”

Williams has already forged a promising partnership with Tom Anderson at centre half and expects his relationship with the rest of Rovers’ new look back four to only grow.

“I’ve played against Tom Anderson before and he’s a dominant centre back,” he said.

“Hopefully we all build a strong relationship as quickly as possible as a back four. That is where the foundations are in any good team.

“I feel like that could be a good partnership as we get to know each other and build up that relationship.

“Hopefully it will good things to come for us all.”

