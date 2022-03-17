Who the bottom six have left to play in the League One relegation run-in

Charlton Athletic (43 points), Shrewsbury Town (42) and Lincoln City (41) probably feel they still need a couple of wins to be safe.

But it looks for all the money that it will be four teams from the current bottom six who slip through the trapdoor.

One point currently separates Fleetwood Town, AFC Wimbledon, Gillingham and Morecambe, while Doncaster Rovers lie four points from safety with eight games left to play.

We have taken a look at the remaining fixtures for each of the bottom six teams.

Who do you think has the best/worst set of games and could Rovers yet claw their way to safety?

1. Fleetwood Town P37 P33 Mar 19 Doncaster Rovers H, Apr 2 Crewe A, Apr 5 Lincoln City H, Apr 9 Accrington H, Apr 15 Oxford H, Apr 18 Gillingham A, Apr 23 AFC Wimbledon H, Apr 26 Sheff Wed H, Apr 30 Bolton A.

2. AFC Wimbledon P37 Pts 33 Mar 19 Cheltenham A, Mar 26 Cambridge H, Apr 2 Sheff Wed A, Apr 5 Charlton H, Apr 9 MK Dons H, Apr 15 Crewe A, Apr 18 Wycombe H, Apr 23 Fleetwood A, Apr 30 Accrington H.

3. Gillingham P38 Pts33 Mar 19 Sheff Wed H, Mar 26 Accrington A, Apr 2 Sunderland A, Apr 9 Wycombe H, Apr 15 Cheltenham A, Apr 18 Fleetwood H, Apr 23 Portsmouth A, Apr 30 Rotherham H,

4. Morecambe P38 Pts32 Mar 19 Wigan A, Mar 26 Oxford H, Apr 2 Burton H, Apr 9 Cambridge A, Apr 15 Charlton A, Apr 18 Portsmouth H, Apr 23 MK Dons A, Apr 30 Sunderland H.