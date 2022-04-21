Tommy Rowe, Rovers' leading scorer this season with nine goals, has a shot on goal during Monday's draw at Shrewsbury Town.

Where goal-shy Doncaster Rovers rank for shots on goal compared to League One rivals

Doncaster Rovers’ chronic lack of goals is a major reason why they are heading for League Two.

By Paul Goodwin
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 10:55 am
Updated Thursday, 21st April 2022, 11:04 am

Rovers have managed a paltry 34 goals in 44 games, the joint worst record in the division along with Gillingham.

There has at least been an improvement in recent games in terms of attempts on goal and chances created.

But where do Rovers rank among their League One rivals for shots on goal over the course of the season?

Using data from FBref, we’ve taken a look at the total number of shots recorded by each team and listed them in descending order.

There are a few interesting placings in the table, including a surprise name at the top of the list.

Note, the number quoted is the total number of shots (not shots on target). It does not include penalty kicks.

1. Accrington Stanley

Shots 694 Goals 55

Photo: Lewis Storey

2. Wycombe Wanderers

Shots 645 Goals 72

Photo: Alex Burstow

3. Oxford United

Shots 628 Goals 80

Photo: Richard Heathcote

4. Rotherham United

Shots 628 Goals 65

Photo: Warren Little

