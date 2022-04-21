Where goal-shy Doncaster Rovers rank for shots on goal compared to League One rivals

Rovers have managed a paltry 34 goals in 44 games, the joint worst record in the division along with Gillingham.

There has at least been an improvement in recent games in terms of attempts on goal and chances created.

But where do Rovers rank among their League One rivals for shots on goal over the course of the season?

Using data from FBref, we’ve taken a look at the total number of shots recorded by each team and listed them in descending order.

There are a few interesting placings in the table, including a surprise name at the top of the list.

Note, the number quoted is the total number of shots (not shots on target). It does not include penalty kicks.

1. Accrington Stanley Shots 694 Goals 55

2. Wycombe Wanderers Shots 645 Goals 72

3. Oxford United Shots 628 Goals 80

4. Rotherham United Shots 628 Goals 65