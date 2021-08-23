Where Doncaster Rovers' recruitment drive stands after Omar Bogle news

Wellens has made no secret of the need to move out-of-favour Omar Bogle on from the club in order to free up funds to bring in his target.

Bogle has rejected opportunities to join a pair of League Two clubs, hampering hopes of securing the new arrival with the transfer window set to close next Tuesday.

But Wellens is not yet ready to concede defeat in the chase.

Doncaster Rovers

“We’ll wait and see and we’ll try to manoeuvre a couple of other things,” he said.

“It’s not ideal but we’ll see what happens.”

Wellens’ primary focus in recruitment now will turn to securing a pair of free loans to add some much needed depth to his injury ravaged squad.

“We’ll be trying to get a couple of free loans in this week, just for numbers,” he said.

“Jon Taylor and Jordy Hiwula are progressing well and they could potentially be back in one or two weeks.”

Wellens has previously stated he hopes to bring in a striker and winger before the closing of the window but now says he will explore all options that could boost his attacking ranks.

“If a really good attacking midfielder comes up who can play wide and he’s free, then we might have to take that,” he said.

“At the moment there’s no free wingers available. There is, but they’re of such a quality that it would be a waste of time getting them in.

“At the moment we’re shopping at Harrods with Aldi money.”

Rovers are awaiting news of the severity of an ankle injury to Tom Anderson.

A lengthy absence would leave Rovers short of cover in defence but Wellens will not be looking to add reinforcements at the back at this stage, with the focus firmly on the other end of the pitch.

“I’ve got no money,” he said.

“If I have any money at all, it’ll go towards a striker.

“My team is functioning.

“Defensively my team is functioning. My midfield looks really good.

“If there’s any money I will only focus on the attacking area of my team.”

