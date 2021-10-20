All 24 League 1 teams ranked by their disciplinary record for the 2021/22 season as of October 10

Where Doncaster Rovers rank in the 'dirtiest' teams table alongside Rotherham United, Burton Albion & more

League 1 clubs have already racked up 510 yellow cards with a quarter of the season gone.

By Martyn Simpson
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 11:55 am

With a quarter of the 2021/22 League 1 campaign played, we are taking at look (via WhoScored stats) at this season's disciplinary figures including fouls, bookings and red cards to examine which teams are the 'dirtiest’ in the third tier of English football and where each side ranks in the league table (as of Monday, October 18).

We've awarded half a point for a foul, one point for a yellow, three for two yellows followed by a red, and five for a straight red.

Here are all 24 teams ranked from lowest to highest scoring:

1. Milton Keynes Dons

Fouls = 95, Yellow cards = 18, Red cards (second yellow) = 0, Straight reds = 0. Total points = 65.5

2. Lincoln City

Fouls = 110, Yellow cards = 16, Red cards (second yellow) = 0, Straight reds = 0. Total points = 71

3. Cambridge United

Fouls = 110, Yellow cards = 19, Red cards (second yellow) = 0, Straight reds = 0. Total points = 74

4. Plymouth Argyle

Fouls = 117, Yellow cards = 20, Red cards (second yellow) = 0, Straight reds = 0. Total points = 78.5

