When it is hoped Jon Taylor can start a game for Doncaster Rovers

Jon Taylor against Wycombe Wanderers, his first match in seven months. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX

Taylor made his return off the bench in Saturday’s defeat to Wycombe Wanderers after seven months out of action due to an ankle injury.

Wellens had hoped to avoid using the winger in the game but felt his appearance would provide a lift with Rovers attempting to claw their way into the game.

Any appearance for Taylor in Tuesday’s trip to Gillingham is likely to be another cameo at most.

“We spoke to Tayls about how much he felt ready and obviously he didn’t feel like he could start,” he said.

“In an ideal world I wouldn’t have put him on today but I felt with 25 minutes to go, the supporters seeing him come back might give them a lift and everybody else too.

“I think he put four or five crosses in during his time and he had a couple of shots.

“He’ll only get stronger and fitter. His game is about energy and speed and when your game is about that you need match practice.

“Hopefully after 25 minutes in his bank we’ll get a good week’s training. We’ll think about the Gillingham game but really with a view to him starting against Cheltenham next week.”

With Wycombe sitting deep and inviting Rovers on in defence of their 2-0 lead at the time of Taylor’s introduction, Wellens felt it was the ideal scenario to test the 29-year-old’s ankle.

He said: “I don’t think he came on into an overly physical game because they were camped in at that point.

“You don’t get two get two or three passes to break up the pitch, it’s done in one pass. Because they didn’t have anyone up front in the second half the flow was with us so in terms of Jon’s movements, it was quite comfortable for him.

“It was probably a good game for him to come on in.

“We need more speed work into him, get him more movement into the ankle, let him go into a bit of fatigue in the ankle but loosen it out afterwards.

“It was a good 25 minutes for him though.”

