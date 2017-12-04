When is the FA Cup third round draw, where can I watch it and what numbers are Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers?

It was once one of the most eagerly-awaited aspects of the football calendar and while the competition may have lost a little of its sparkle, the FA Cup third round draw is still a notable event for football fans.

Three of our clubs - Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley come in at this stage, joining Doncaster Rovers who yesterday saw off Scunthorpe United with an impressive 3-0 victory at the Keepmoat Stadium.

WHEN IS THE DRAW?

The draw takes place on Monday evening, December 4 and is scheduled to begin at 7.10pm before the second round tie between Slough and Rochdale.

WHERE CAN I WATCH IT?

The third round draw will be live on BBC2 and BT Sport, with the programmes kicking off at 7pm.

WHAT ARE THE NUMBERS TO LOOK OUT FOR?

Barnsley have ball number 4 with Sheffield United number 34 and Wednesday 35. Doncaster Rovers are number 51. Last year's winners Arsenal are number 2 and runners-up Chelsea are 13. Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United have ball numbers 23, 24 and 25 respectively. Tottenham are number 40.

HOW DID OUR TEAMS GET ON LAST YEAR?

Sheffield Wednesday went out in the third round after a 3-0 defeat to then Premier League side Middlesbrough. United, then in League One, beat Leyton Orient 6-0 in the first round before going out 3-2 to Bolton Wanderers at the Macron Stadium. Barnsley suffered a shock defeat to Blackpool, going out 2-1 after extra time in the third round, while Doncaster Rovers went out in the first round after a 2-1 defeat to Oldham.

WHAT ARE THE ODDS ON ONE OF OUR TEAMS WINNING IT?

According to Sky Bet, both Sheffield United and Wednesday are 100/1 to add the famous trophy to the cabinet while Barnsley are 200/1. Meanwhile, if you fancy a flutter on Doncaster Rovers performing a miracle, a quid will get you 500 back. Chelsea are 5/1 joint-favourites to go one better than last season, alongside Manchester City and Manchester United. Tottenham are 7/1, Arsenal 8/1 and Liverpool 10/1. For an outside bet, Watford, who you would think are pretty safe in the Premier League, might fancy a cup run and are decent odds at 40/1.

WHAT'S THE FULL LIST OF COMPETING TEAMS' NUMBERS?

1 Bournemouth

2 Arsenal

3 Aston Villa

4 Barnsley

5 Birmingham

6 Bolton

7 Brentford

8 Brighton

9 Bristol City

10 Burnley

11 Burton Albion

12 Cardiff

13 Chelsea

14 Crystal Palace

15 Derby

16 Everton

17 Fulham

18 Huddersfield

19 Hull

20 Ipswich

21 Leeds

22 Leicester

23 Liverpool

24 Manchester City

25 Manchester United

26 Middlesbrough

27 Millwall

28 Newcastle

29 Norwich

30 Nottingham Forest

31 Preston

32 QPR

33 Reading

34 Sheffield United

35 Sheffield Wednesday

36 Southampton

37 Stoke

38 Sunderland

39 Swansea

40 Tottenham

41 Watford

42 West Brom

43 West Ham

44 Wolves

45 Woking OR Peterborough

46 MK Dons

47 Newport County

48 Wycombe

49 Port Vale OR Yeovil

50 Shrewsbury

51 Doncaster Rovers

52 Slough OR Rochdale

53 AFC Wimbledon

54 Stevenage

55 Mansfield

56 Luton Town

57 Bradford

58 Blackburn OR Crewe

59 Fylde OR Wigan

60 Gillingham OR Carlisle

61 Notts County

62 Forest Green OR Exeter

63 Fleetwood OR Hereford

64 Coventry City