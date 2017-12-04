When is the FA Cup third round draw, where can I watch it and what numbers are Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers?

It was once one of the most eagerly-awaited aspects of the football calendar and while the competition may have lost a little of its sparkle, the FA Cup third round draw is still a notable event for football fans.
Three of our clubs - Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley come in at this stage, joining Doncaster Rovers who yesterday saw off Scunthorpe United with an impressive 3-0 victory at the Keepmoat Stadium.
WHEN IS THE DRAW?
The draw takes place on Monday evening, December 4 and is scheduled to begin at 7.10pm before the second round tie between Slough and Rochdale.
WHERE CAN I WATCH IT?
The third round draw will be live on BBC2 and BT Sport, with the programmes kicking off at 7pm.
WHAT ARE THE NUMBERS TO LOOK OUT FOR?
Barnsley have ball number 4 with Sheffield United number 34 and Wednesday 35. Doncaster Rovers are number 51. Last year's winners Arsenal are number 2 and runners-up Chelsea are 13. Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United have ball numbers 23, 24 and 25 respectively. Tottenham are number 40.
HOW DID OUR TEAMS GET ON LAST YEAR?
Sheffield Wednesday went out in the third round after a 3-0 defeat to then Premier League side Middlesbrough. United, then in League One, beat Leyton Orient 6-0 in the first round before going out 3-2 to Bolton Wanderers at the Macron Stadium. Barnsley suffered a shock defeat to Blackpool, going out 2-1 after extra time in the third round, while Doncaster Rovers went out in the first round after a 2-1 defeat to Oldham.
WHAT ARE THE ODDS ON ONE OF OUR TEAMS WINNING IT?
According to Sky Bet, both Sheffield United and Wednesday are 100/1 to add the famous trophy to the cabinet while Barnsley are 200/1. Meanwhile, if you fancy a flutter on Doncaster Rovers performing a miracle, a quid will get you 500 back. Chelsea are 5/1 joint-favourites to go one better than last season, alongside Manchester City and Manchester United. Tottenham are 7/1, Arsenal 8/1 and Liverpool 10/1. For an outside bet, Watford, who you would think are pretty safe in the Premier League, might fancy a cup run and are decent odds at 40/1.
WHAT'S THE FULL LIST OF COMPETING TEAMS' NUMBERS?
1 Bournemouth
2 Arsenal
3 Aston Villa
4 Barnsley
5 Birmingham
6 Bolton
7 Brentford
8 Brighton
9 Bristol City
10 Burnley
11 Burton Albion
12 Cardiff
13 Chelsea
14 Crystal Palace
15 Derby
16 Everton
17 Fulham
18 Huddersfield
19 Hull
20 Ipswich
21 Leeds
22 Leicester
23 Liverpool
24 Manchester City
25 Manchester United
26 Middlesbrough
27 Millwall
28 Newcastle
29 Norwich
30 Nottingham Forest
31 Preston
32 QPR
33 Reading
34 Sheffield United
35 Sheffield Wednesday
36 Southampton
37 Stoke
38 Sunderland
39 Swansea
40 Tottenham
41 Watford
42 West Brom
43 West Ham
44 Wolves
45 Woking OR Peterborough
46 MK Dons
47 Newport County
48 Wycombe
49 Port Vale OR Yeovil
50 Shrewsbury
51 Doncaster Rovers
52 Slough OR Rochdale
53 AFC Wimbledon
54 Stevenage
55 Mansfield
56 Luton Town
57 Bradford
58 Blackburn OR Crewe
59 Fylde OR Wigan
60 Gillingham OR Carlisle
61 Notts County
62 Forest Green OR Exeter
63 Fleetwood OR Hereford
64 Coventry City