What Richie Wellens has planned for his Doncaster Rovers squad during Scotland trip

The Rovers squad will travel to Peebles in the Scottish borders on Sunday for two nights before returning on Tuesday via the friendly at Spennymoor Town.

While pre-season camps tend to involve plenty of hard running and fitness work, Wellens says the point of this trip is for the new look squad to get to know each other,

“It’s more socialising than anything,” he told the Free Press.

Richie Wellens on the sidelines during Rovers' friendly at Rossington Main. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX

“We’ll have a cooldown on Sunday morning and they’ll have the day together. They’ll watch England together in the Euros and a meal and a drink together.

“We’ll train on Monday and have a game of golf.

“It’s more about getting to know each other. We’ve had a lot of new bodies. Jordy Hiwula has signed so he’ll join with the squad on Sunday for the first time properly.

“It’s just about getting to know each other and getting comfortable with each other.”

Clubs were denied the opportunity to build bonds in pre-season last summer with training conducted under strict regulations to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

It meant players would arrive for training in full kit and leave immediately after the sessions would finish.

Wellens admits that not forging close relationships in the summer can make the situation more difficult through the season and he welcomes the opportunity to get his Rovers squad together on the road.

“It was tough for me last year because I went into a situation where I went in as manager half way through a season and I didn’t know the players myself, nevermind them knowing each other,” he said.

“I think it’s a big plus that we can get away and enjoy each other’s company and come back with our bond grown a little bit stronger.”

