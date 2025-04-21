What needs to happen for Doncaster Rovers to achieve promotion next weekend against Bradford City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Rovers secured a vital 3-0 win on Easter Monday to take a giant stride towards promotion.

Ever since the crushing play-off loss to Crewe Alexandra last May, manager Grant McCann has been adamant and unapologetic about the overriding aim this term: the league title.

Now, with just two matchdays remaining, his side are on top and in firm control of their destiny. Next Saturday sees them host Bradford City - who are currently third - in what promises to be a mouth-watering Yorkshire derby.

Here are the various permutations involved in next weekend's huge game:

A ROVERS WIN

This is the only outcome that guarantees Rovers can celebrate promotion after the final whistle against the Bantams. The Yorkshire derby, of course, is an early kick-off meaning they'll have to wait until later in the day to see how other results go.

A win would move them onto 81 points - out of reach of fourth-placed Walsall who can only get to 80 points - and would mean they'd have one hand on the title given Bradford couldn't catch them.

A DRAW

Patrick Kelly celebrates his goal in Rovers' 3-0 win over Colchester - a victory that moved them mightily close to promotion.

A stalemate against Graham Alexander's side wouldn't be enough to clinch elevation immediately after the final whistle. But it would give them a five-point buffer over Walsall who play at home to Accrington Stanley later in the day. That means if Walsall do not win then it would be promotion for Rovers, albeit a couple of hours after the Bradford game finishes.

A ROVERS DEFEAT

Obviously the worst-case scenario for McCann's men, but even then they still cannot drop out of the top three next weekend. Even if Walsall win they'd still be a point shy of Rovers and it would ensure the promotion race goes to the last day.

In essence, Rovers need only to match what Mat Sadler's side do to be celebrating promotion back to League One next Saturday.