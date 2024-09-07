What Grant McCann said on Doncaster Rovers' home record, Gillingham win and Josh Emmanuel

Grant McCann's Rovers side have won 11 on the spin at home in the league.

Doncaster Rovers saw off fellow promotion-chasers Gillingham 1-0 at the Eco-Power Stadium. Here is a transcript of manager Grant McCann's post-match press conference.

Q: Verdict on that result?

GM: "I thought the first half we were really good and probably should have been out of sight. If we had have shown more calmness and control at the top end, the last bit was just missing. Billy Sharp is the predator in the box which is really pleasing but we should have had more because we were really controlling.

"We started the second half well and then it became scrappy and they made changes but all in all, when we had to defend and put bodies in our box it was a really good performance and a good win."

Q: Billy Sharp is like a cheat code isn't he? Is there anyone else in this division who scores that kind of goal?

GM: "He's been doing that all his career. You give him half a sniff, he'll score. He's up against two big centre-halves, two of the biggest in the division. Jordan (Gibson) did really well to work it at the back-post and it ends up at Billy and he scores. But there were so many opportunities we didn't take.

"It was a strange second half. It felt like every decision was going their way. I felt like the ref's arm was stuck pointing to the Gillingham end! But we dug deep and got the job done."

Q: Is it one of the most complete performances so far?

GM: "It's hard to say as it's early in the season. I said that last season when we didn't win and I'm saying it again now. There's a long, long way to go. We've certainly had a better start than last year but it's about continuing that now. I just reminded the boys in the changing room that Harrogate (next opponents) took six points off us last season. So that's our real focus now."

Q: How good was Jay McGrath?

GM: "I don't like to single people out but clean sheets are a team effort. Jay was good, don't get me wrong but it was about the team. However, I'm pleased with him and it's three games in quick succession. I was a little bit worried today whether it was Jay or Joseph Olowu, but he showed a maturity when we had to dig deep second half."

Q: It says alot doesn’t it, that Ted Sharman-Lowe didn’t have a save to make today?

GM: Yeah, it does. I don’t think Brandon Fleming let his man put a cross in today. There’s alot of work tactically that went into that. The players that came on – they’ve got good forwards for this division – so I’m really pleased with the defensive side of today.”

Q: Why did you bring Josh Emmanuel in?

GM: "What you see with Brandon Fleming, you'll see with Josh. He's excellent one-on-one defensively, likes to get forward and join in. He's got a tremendous character and a lovely lad. I like just helping good people and hopefully he can come in and help us.

"He was with us at Hull the year we won the League so it's nice to see him back after difficulties with illness.

"It's really nice to see him back and on the mend. He's ready to play."

Q: This win makes it 11 home league wins, equalling a club record. What's your thoughts on the home form?

GM: "It's not the record yet though is it? We've got one more and if we get it, great. At the end of the day, all it is today is three points.

"It's been a tough place to come since February onwards. And even before that, I know we had some iffy results, but we've been good here. But we want to continue winning here."