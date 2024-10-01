What Grant McCann said on Barrow win, Doncaster Rovers' response and Tom Anderson appeal

Grant McCann

A full transcript from Grant McCann's press conference after Doncaster Rovers' 1-0 win over Barrow.

Q: How much was that win a reward for staying patient?

GM: "We knew Barrow was a strong team defensively who don't concede many goals. Stephen (Clemence) has added to it and added quality. They're hard to play against but I'm pleased because the boys showed more bravery second half than they did first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We were patient with our play and didn't force things. We spoke at half-time about being braver. Not in terms of aggression but in terms of getting on the ball and making things happen."

Q: To what extent do you feel your side deserved to win tonight?

GM: "I thought we played well for spells. Not a complete performance by any stretch of the imagination but we were strong defensively and looked a threat with the two good chances first half, Billy hitting the bar and Joe heading wide. They were two really good moves and things we've worked on. And then second half, apart from nearly gifting them a goal straight away, I thought we were the team in the ascendancy looking to score. We had good chances where we didn't pick the right pass but we got there in the end with a quality cross from Jamie Sterry and a good finish from Harry. I'm pleased for him because he was disappointed after what happened at MK Dons. He felt like he let people down but we all know the second yellow (at MK) wasn't a yellow so I'm pleased he's responded with the winner tonight."

Q: Are you pleased with the response from Chesterfield?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GM: "I am. We had to respond tonight. I know there was mitigating factors from Saturday, such as the referee but ultimately we weren't good enough and we needed to respond tonight against a tough, good team. They're well-organised and well-drilled and we had to be patient and we got a really good goal to win it.

"I'm just pleased because it's not easy to respond in this league after a loss. It's difficult. Teams can lose two, three, four in a row so I'm really pleased we responded after the setback. It's a long season but it's about remaining calm and believing in what we do."

Q: Ted Sharman-Lowe hardly had a thing to do tonight which must be pleasing?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GM: "He didn't, apart from us gifting Barrow a couple of opportunities. These are things we have to get better at. We played out a couple of times and lost it but recovered quickly. It's about managing situations and resetting. These are things we will get better at."

Q: How different was the mood in the dressing room tonight?

GM: "We don't get too high when we win and not too low when we lose. Don't get me wrong, on Sunday I was proper disappointed. I didn't speak to the wife or kids and sat there grumpy all day. But once I came in Monday I was ready to go again."

Q: I presume Tom Anderson's appeal was unsuccessful?

GM: "Yes, unfortunately it was. The only footage we had really was the one probably everybody has seen. It was unsuccessful but we tried because when I chatted to Mike Jones (head of referees) he was saying we've got a real good opportunity because it's two players tussling. Tom knows we tried for him. It's not frivolous from us so he'll be missing for the next two games."

Q: On that topic what did you make of the referee tonight?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GM: "You know what I'm going to phone Mike Jones because I usually phone him when the referees aren't very good. I'll phone him and say I'm really pleased with the ref tonight. Regardless of the result tonight, that's probably the best performance I've seen from a ref this season. He was measured, clear in his decisions and good for both teams. We weren't irate on the sidelines and that tells me he was good. I'm pleased because I think he's an up-and-coming referee."

Q: How near or far away do you think your side is from clicking?

GM: "I think we'll have peaks or troughs through the season. I just think that's how the season goes. We're searching to be the best we can be. Tonight we were missing a lot of big players for us but what was pleasing was this time last season we weren't bringing that sort of quality off the bench, which is really pleasing. It's nice to have that armoury if we need it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Q: No bookings tonight must be pleasing after the last few games?

GM: "I wasn't aware of that because sometimes you get lost in the game. It wasn't a dirty game was it? It was two teams trying to win so no bookings - it's nice to see that. A bit different from Saturday with nine bookings and two yellows."

Q: Any issue with Jamie Sterry early doors when he went down?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GM: "I think it was just his shoulder that he felt. I was wondering why he wasn't taking throw-ins for a while after going down. But shoulders can pop back in and out. I'm sure he'll be fine."

Q: Patrick Kelly caught the eye tonight didn't he?

GM: "PK is getting there. Unfortunately we'll miss him again after the Grimsby game as he goes away with Northern Ireland under-21s again. But when he comes back from that he doesn't have any more international breaks until March so I think we'll then see the best of him in that spell because it's been a bit stop-start from him."