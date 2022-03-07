What Doncaster Rovers fans are saying on social media following the heavy defeat at Cheltenham Town

Josh Martin in action against Cheltenham Town. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Heavy defeats have been frighteningly commonplace for Rovers this season having lost 4-0, 5-0 and even 6-0 on multiple occasions.

Former Rovers man Alfie May found himself on the scoresheet twice. He was signed by Cheltenham from Rovers in 2020 for an undisclosed fee.

To make matters worse Adam Clayton got himself sent off in the 48th minute after picking up a (dubious) second yellow card.

It was a damaging and downright depressing defeat. Here’s what the fans had to say – suffice to say, they were not happy.

@LadyZara1986: Donny have been battered more this season than all the cod in Grimsby! Utter joke!!

@Jake_laughton: We’ve had a full week to prepare and we start with that team and give that performance. Game’s gone.

@ThatMattTurner: Bloody garbage! The performance, the officiating, the stewards, just bloody garbage!

@tom_wright_1: Relegation “fight” apparently, no battle or fight shown from the first minute today. Got exactly what we deserved.

@Rupee92: For me all I have wanted to see from McSheffrey is positive signs for next season. I think what we’ve mostly been offered, is alarm bells.

@dwjhall23: I’ve never known a side get battered as much as we have this season. Been on the wrong end of 3-0, 4-0, 5-0, so many times I’ve lost count.

@JRutherford15: It’s the manner of the defeats not just the defeat… hammerings.

@daniel_nice7: Slightly surprised by today’s reaction. We’re stuck in a cycle of the odd shocker followed by a reaction. We’re actually no better or worse off and nothing seen today is anything we didn’t already know.