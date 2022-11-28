The forward, 19, who is on loan from Premier League giants Liverpool, has been limited to just one start since joining Rovers until the end of the season on deadline day.

Woltman was left out of Doncaster’s matchday squad for the games against Grimsby and Colchester, prompting speculation his stay in South Yorkshire could be cut short in January.

But Rovers boss Danny Schofield said: “It’s an interesting one with Max, I think he’s been outstanding for the last two weeks in terms of training.

Doncaster Rovers' Max Woltman breaks from midfield against Crewe Alexandra.

"He had a bit of a dip when he wasn’t involved in the squad. We sat down and told him what football is. He’s a 19-year-old kid.”

Woltman has made two appearances for Jürgen Klopp’s side at first-team level, including a cameo in last season’s Champions League against AC Milan at the San Siro.

Schofield said: “He’s obviously got lots of potential, he wouldn’t be in Liverpool’s set-up if he’s not got the potential to be a footballer.

"He’s been fantastic for the last two weeks and I said ‘if you keep training like this you are going to get an opportunity’.”

Woltman previously caught the eye as a substitute against Leyton Orient, helping to rescue a 1-1 draw against the league leaders.

That earned him his sole Rovers start to date against Carlisle the following week but he was unable to build on the promise of his earlier cameo.

Schofield said: “With Aidan (Barlow) being injured it looks like he will be involved in the matchday squad against Walsall.

"He’s enjoying his training, he’s loving his football. He said ‘I just want to play, I want to prove I can play and I believe I can play’.”

Woltman has been with Liverpool since he was seven and signed a new undisclosed-length contract at Anfield in May.

He was part of the Reds under-18 side that reached the FA Youth Cup final in 2021 and has scored in the UEFA Youth League, which pits the youth teams of Europe’s top clubs against each other.

Schofield said: “Potentially he will get some game-time over the next few games.