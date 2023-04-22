News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Julian Clary honoured Paul O’Grady with Blankety Blank-style eulogy
8 hours ago How cinemas and venues will limit disruption during UK emergency alert
8 hours ago Wedding of Charles and Camilla recreated on Netflix’s The Crown
10 hours ago Showbiz stars pay tribute to Dame Edna star Barry Humphries
10 hours ago Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89
11 hours ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker

What Doncaster Rovers boss Danny Schofield said about his future amid more calls for his exit

Danny Schofield has vowed to ‘stand and fight’ amid calls for him to quit as Doncaster Rovers boss.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 18:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 19:32 BST

Angry fans called for Schofield to walk away as Doncaster slipped to a 3-1 defeat at home to Newport County – their tenth loss in 14 matches.

Rovers, who had 11 first-team players missing due to injury, led 1-0 until the 63rd minute thanks to Kyle Hurst’s deflected first-half strike but another capitulation saw them concede three goals in 15 minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They now have just one win in their last 14 and have fallen to sixteenth in League Two.

Doncaster chief Danny Schofield.Doncaster chief Danny Schofield.
Doncaster chief Danny Schofield.
Most Popular

Schofield said: “I have two choices: I either quit and pack in or I stand and fight, and that’s what I’ve done all my life.

"So that’s what I’m going to do, I’m going to stand and fight. I’m wanting the fans to jump on board with that, I know it’s difficult, but jump on board and move forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"When you go through hard times, if you stick together, something can happen.”

Schofield’s 31 games as head coach of Doncaster have produced nine wins, four draws and 18 defeats.

Despite a poor record in charge he was given a vote of confidence from chairman David Blunt earlier this month.

Asked if he felt he could still win over his doubters, he said: “I feel so, it’s down to performances, it’s down to results.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"If you win football games the fans buy into it more and it will drive the club – and I feel we can do that.”

Doncaster this week released a statement condemning some of the ‘targeted personal abuse’ of staff amid an increasingly toxic atmosphere at home and away fixtures.

Asked if he is able to switch off from the abuse levelled at him, Schofield said: “It’s always there, you are conscious of it. It’s not ideal but you have got to be stoic in these situations.

"I see something happening. I know it’s difficult to say that but there is something moving forward at this football club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"That’s where I gather my strength from in the tough moments. It’s not easy, I accept it, performances and results are not where they should be and it’s what happens in football at every club.

"My focus is on what I can do moving forward.”

Related topics:DoncasterLeague Two