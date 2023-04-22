Angry fans called for Schofield to walk away as Doncaster slipped to a 3-1 defeat at home to Newport County – their tenth loss in 14 matches.

Rovers, who had 11 first-team players missing due to injury, led 1-0 until the 63rd minute thanks to Kyle Hurst’s deflected first-half strike but another capitulation saw them concede three goals in 15 minutes.

They now have just one win in their last 14 and have fallen to sixteenth in League Two.

Doncaster chief Danny Schofield.

Schofield said: “I have two choices: I either quit and pack in or I stand and fight, and that’s what I’ve done all my life.

"So that’s what I’m going to do, I’m going to stand and fight. I’m wanting the fans to jump on board with that, I know it’s difficult, but jump on board and move forward.

"When you go through hard times, if you stick together, something can happen.”

Schofield’s 31 games as head coach of Doncaster have produced nine wins, four draws and 18 defeats.

Despite a poor record in charge he was given a vote of confidence from chairman David Blunt earlier this month.

Asked if he felt he could still win over his doubters, he said: “I feel so, it’s down to performances, it’s down to results.

"If you win football games the fans buy into it more and it will drive the club – and I feel we can do that.”

Doncaster this week released a statement condemning some of the ‘targeted personal abuse’ of staff amid an increasingly toxic atmosphere at home and away fixtures.

Asked if he is able to switch off from the abuse levelled at him, Schofield said: “It’s always there, you are conscious of it. It’s not ideal but you have got to be stoic in these situations.

"I see something happening. I know it’s difficult to say that but there is something moving forward at this football club.

"That’s where I gather my strength from in the tough moments. It’s not easy, I accept it, performances and results are not where they should be and it’s what happens in football at every club.