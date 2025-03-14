'We're quite close' - Grant McCann hoping for more Doncaster Rovers contract breakthroughs

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann is hopeful more players will follow Jack Senior and George Broadbent in penning contract extensions.

Earlier this week the club announced the duo had been tied down for another 12 months after they each had options triggered. Rovers are making good inroads for next season, with a number of players guaranteed to be at the club despite uncertainty over which division they will be playing in.

Nevertheless, there are still plenty of players entering the final few months of their deals. To that end, McCann says they are "working hard" to reduce that number. Among those in that particular boat are star defender Joseph Olowu and veteran forward Billy Sharp.

Speaking ahead of the Saturday lunchtime trip to Crewe Alexandra, McCann said: "We're working very, very hard behind the scenes to keep people and improve people's contracts also. I think we're quite close on a few in terms of extending contracts.

"We know who we want to try and keep. There's obviously players still playing to get a contract, which we like because there's a hunger there. We've always got a plan in place for where we need to be."

On Senior and Broadbent, he added: "It was important we did it earlier rather than later with those two because not everyone has options on their contracts. The ones that do, we've got the ball moving with it. We'll keep trying to add to that and try and improve all the time."