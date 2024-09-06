'We'll find a solution' - Injury worries aplenty ahead of Doncaster Rovers vs Gillingham

Rovers welcome Gillingham to the Eco-Power Stadium this weekend. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Doncaster Rovers play host to a Gillingham side sitting top of League Two tomorrow afternoon.

The visitors have won three and drawn one of their opening four contests and have shipped just one goal all season. But they head to DN4 in the midst of a selection dilemma with a clutch of players unavailable to face Grant McCann's side.

Tim Dieng (knee), Conor Masterson (Achilles), Aaron Rowe (hamstring), Max Ehmer (suspension), Euan Williams (international duty), Oli Hawkins (broken wrist) and Jake Turner (ankle) are all set to miss out.

Star summer recruit Bradley Dack, in his second spell with the Gills, made his first appearance of the season with a 45-minute cameo in midweek in the EFL Trophy but appears unlikely to start at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Robbie McKenzie, normally deployed in midfield, could drop into defence tomorrow if required. Manager Mark Bonner is keeping his cards close to his chest.

"I think we know what we’re doing," he said. "That is a fun game for everyone else to play!

"Robbie's been great but he's one we need to check on and see how he is this week. Conor (Masterson’s) not training yet, so obviously he's not available.

"We haven't got loads of options in defence for sure so we'll see what we come up with, and we'll have a team ready to go.

"The one thing I know is that whatever we've come up with, however we've gone about the games, players have taken to that really well. This weekend we might be a little bit light in that area, but we'll find a solution."