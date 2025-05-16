'We won't hang about' - Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann makes bullish transfer pledge

If people weren't aware by now, Doncaster Rovers aren't hanging about this summer.

The newly-crowned League Two champions have wasted little time in getting plans in place for 2025-26. Manager Grant McCann has already brought in midfielder Robbie Gotts - one of his long-term targets - as he begins building a squad that is ready to compete in the third tier next term.

Such is McCann's devotion to getting this summer right that he recently revealed he is to forgo a pre-planned family summer holiday: "I've made a real conscious decision to abandon the family holiday at the end of the month because I'm determined to get it right.”

He has also sent a message out to rival clubs that Rovers are determined to get business done quickly and efficiently this summer.

Grant McCann.

"Hopefully we've started as we mean to go on," he says. "I know it's difficult at this moment in time. There's a lot of clubs, particularly if you want to bring a loan in, that aren't really biting.

"But my message to the clubs we've spoken to is that we won't hang about. If it's not going to happen then we'll move on to our next target and we'll try and keep ourselves nice and strong for when we come back on June 25 (start of pre-season).

"Because for me it's so important that everything you want to achieve; the goals, the camaraderie, the standards - that starts as soon as the players come back. And so when you have players coming in three or four weeks after that, it's difficult."

Rovers discover their fixture schedule for next season on June 26.