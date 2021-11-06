Joe Dodoo fends off Scunthorpe's Emmanuel Onariase. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX

Rovers earned their place in the second round courtesy of a Ryan Loft own goal in what was a low quality contest at Glanford Park.

Though they dominated the second half, Rovers could not find a second goal as they were wasteful in the final third.

While he was pleased with the victory, Wellens felt it could have been more convincing.

“We made harder work of it than what we needed to in a game we should have been winning by five or six,” he said. “It’s simple.

“When we played our game and got the ball down and played, it was really comfortable for us.

“We backed them up. They couldn’t get out for long periods.

“But if you turn it into a second ball game on a pitch that’s really tight, their midfielders are energetic and smother areas, and you play into that press it can make it hard work.

“Obviously you’ve got set plays and long balls into Loft which can be a bit of a problem.

“It was a game where my back four and my two midfield players should have had a really comfortable afternoon but we didn’t get that because we didn’t kill them off.

“I was never worried but then you get the situation near the end where the ball is flying in the box and they could get an equaliser.

“It should have been taken away from them in the first half but definitely in the second half.”

Wellens said his attacking players needed to show more composure to take the plethora of chances that were presented to them.

He said: “It sounds silly but if you’re bright in your mind it allows you to slow down your body and you see the pictures clearer.

“I thought the work rate of the front three was okay but they’re the ones that are on the bigger money to take games away and they really need to do that.”

Rovers will discover the identity of their second round opponents on Monday night.

