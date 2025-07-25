'We reiterate' - Doncaster Rovers send important season ticket reminder to fans ahead of new season

Rovers have already sold more than 5,000 season tickets for their return to League One. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Doncaster Rovers have issued a reminder to season ticket holders ahead of the new campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grant McCann's men kick off the new League One season a week on Saturday (August 2) at home to Exeter City. That will be the first of 23 home games for Rovers as they return to the third tier after the terrific title success of 2024-25. Now, ahead of the new term, the club have sent out a message to remind those fans planning to use digital season tickets that they need to ensure they are using the up-to-date version and not last season's.

The statement says: "We wish to remind supporters that, following an upgrade to our ticketing system, 2024/25 Season Membership cards will not be valid for the 25/26 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The upgrade took place after the early bird sales period for Season Memberships, which meant initial information provided on the validity of existing cards was no longer correct. We apologise for any confusion this has caused. All Season Membership holders should now have received a digital card for the 2025/26 season via email. These were sent to registered email addresses from July 10 onwards.

"If you have not received your digital card via email, please contact the Club Doncaster Box Office immediately on 01302 762576.

"Should you not have the means to use a digital card and wish to request a physical card, please contact the Box Office on the same number. We reiterate that cards used for previous seasons are no longer valid.

"Anyone who has ordered a physical Season Membership card should collect theirs from the Box Office prior to August 2. The advice is based on the volume of collections expected, including those individual tickets for the fixtures against Exeter City and Middlesbrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To help ensure a smooth process with the first use of digital Season Membership cards, turnstiles will open two hours prior to kick-off at the Exeter City fixture on Saturday, August 2. All turnstile areas will be open across the East, West and South stands. We encourage all Season Membership holders to enter the ground as soon as possible in order to ensure digital cards scan correctly."

It was revealed earlier this week that Rovers had surpassed 5,000 season ticket sales, with the hope that the eventual figure would close in on 6,000.